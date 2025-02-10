Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins Victor Wembanyama on Spurs
The 2023-24 NBA season was not a kind one for the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a season filled with a historic amount of injuries and lineups with a plethora of players coming in and out of the rotation.
One of those players who entered the team's rotation was center Bismack Biyombo.
The big man played in 30 games with the Grizzlies, averaging 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 56.3% shooting from the field.
On Sunday, it was revealed that the former Grizzlies starter signed with the San Antonio Spurs and partnered with Victor Wembanyama.
While Biyombo isn't a starting-caliber center in the NBA, he'll be a solid backup for the San Antonio Spurs playing behind Victor Wembanyama. Currently, the Spurs have him signed to a 10-day contract and how he performs can change that.
When speaking with Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express, Biyombo revealed his excitement on joining the Spurs.
“Since my rookie year, I’ve had a desire at some point to be with this organization," Biyombo said to McDonald. "The past two free agencies, we’ve been going back and forth. It’s great to be here. I just want to help win games.”
Hopefully, Biyombo will get his first opportunity with his new team on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Washington Wizards.
