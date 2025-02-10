All Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins Victor Wembanyama on Spurs

Former Memphis Grizzlies big man Bismack Biyombo signed with the San Antonio Spurs

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 2, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo (18) defends during the first half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo (18) defends during the first half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2023-24 NBA season was not a kind one for the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a season filled with a historic amount of injuries and lineups with a plethora of players coming in and out of the rotation.

One of those players who entered the team's rotation was center Bismack Biyombo.

The big man played in 30 games with the Grizzlies, averaging 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 56.3% shooting from the field.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the former Grizzlies starter signed with the San Antonio Spurs and partnered with Victor Wembanyama.

While Biyombo isn't a starting-caliber center in the NBA, he'll be a solid backup for the San Antonio Spurs playing behind Victor Wembanyama. Currently, the Spurs have him signed to a 10-day contract and how he performs can change that.

When speaking with Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express, Biyombo revealed his excitement on joining the Spurs.

“Since my rookie year, I’ve had a desire at some point to be with this organization," Biyombo said to McDonald. "The past two free agencies, we’ve been going back and forth. It’s great to be here. I just want to help win games.”

Hopefully, Biyombo will get his first opportunity with his new team on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Washington Wizards.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News