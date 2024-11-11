Ex-Grizzlies Player Makes Bronny James Statement After Lakers’ G League Move
When Bronny James was selected with the 55th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, it wasn't expected that he'd be a rotational player for the Los Angeles Lakers early on in his career. Now that James has officially made his first appearance for the South Bay Lakers (LA's G League affiliate) over the weekend, national media is speaking out about the decision for the young guard.
On the show Run It Back, which is featured on FanDuel TV, former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons shared his thoughts on James' situation and let him know that it is more positive than the negative others portray it as.
"This is a project, no matter his last name or his father's name," Parsons said. "He needs to master his role in the G League and where he can find value on the Los Angeles Lakers team this season."
In his debut this past weekend, James finished the contest with six points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in the win. Going back to Parsons' point made in the video, James isn't expected to be a player who will put up large scoring totals in the G League.
In six appearances with the Lakers, James has only played 16 total minutes, with five of those coming against the Grizzlies where he had his third and fourth career points.
With the Lakers actively competing for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference, James will need to capitalize on the opportunities in the G League and prepare himself for when he's needed.
