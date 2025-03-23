Ex-Grizzlies Player Shares Honest LaMelo Ball Statement
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had taken a massive jump at the start of this season, averaging nearly 30 points before slowing back down to averaging 25.4 points.
For as good as LaMelo has become offensively, there's one major flaw to his offensive game - his free throw shooting. In fact, he has the second-most games in the NBA with 25+ points and zero free-throw attempts.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons shared his honest assessment of Ball's offense.
"Those are easy points," Parsons said. "For a guy like him, the way he shoots it with a great touch, he'd be a 90% free throw shooter, so I think that's just free money that he's leaving on the table. As he gets older, as he understands his pace and his speed more, he'll understand angles more, getting to the line, and he'll kinda be that guy that's getting 10 or 12 free throws again."
Currently, Ball is averaging 4.9 free throw attempts a game, but on 21.6 field goal attempts a game. Parsons believes that if Ball can control his ability to create contact, he'll be the next James Harden or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"Right now, he's so good and creative and crafty offensively, sometimes he settles, he takes these long shots, instead of initiating contact," Parsons said. "Like you see the James Hardens, like you see the SGAs, they do that so well. In time, LaMelo Ball can create that and he can be the one that's getting to the free throw line, double-digit times every single game."
Parsons even went so far as to say that if LaMelo learned how to be a better foul-baiter, he could average 30 points a game, which isn't too farfetched.
"Think about how many points he's averaging with limited free throws," Parsons said. He could be a 30-point scorer if he's getting 10 free throws a game, no problem."
Right now, the biggest issue with LaMelo Ball isn't his offense, but his availability. Before anything, that is the first thing he should work on.