Ex-Grizzlies Player Shares Unique Journey From Hardwood To Hollywood
When talking about the crossover between the entertainment industry and professional sports, there are several common occurrences. Celebrities are most often seen crossing over into sports when spotted courtside at basketball games, while professional athletes make their crossover when appearing on screen in movies, TV shows, and more.
While appearing on screen might be the most common crossover with professional athletes in the film industry, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarnell Stokes has taken an alternative route. After spending three years in the NBA and playing overseas, Stokes decided to take a break from basketball and pursue a career in screenwriting.
"I have somewhat unrealistic expectations for myself," Stokes said when talking about how being a pro-level athlete has pushed him to succeed in the film industry. "If you're just able to meet the borderline criteria, that's sometimes 10 times better than what others are doing in your space."
Stokes recently wrapped up filming of his first screenplay, Break the Cycle, featuring Cuba Gooding Jr., which informed us is set to come out in the Spring of 2025. Additionally, he's already moving on to his second screenplay, Rocky Top College, and is expected to begin filming in early 2025.
As for a return to the court for the former Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat forward, he said he hasn't ruled out a comeback yet. Despite signing a multi-picture deal with German-based company ORWO Family, he hopes to return to the hardwood sometime this season.
