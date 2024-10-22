Ex-Grizzlies Player's Statement on Bronny James Playing in Lakers vs Timberwolves
After months of waiting, the NBA finally returns tonight. One of the biggest stories coming out of the two games available is whether or not Bronny James will play with dad during the Lakers vs Timberwolves game. One former Grizzlies player believes so.
During FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons claims that Bronny will play alongside LeBron on opening night. In fact, Parsons actually believes it's a smart move.
"I think that's the smart thing to do for the rest of the season, just kind of address this elephant in the room," Parsons said. "Obviously, it's got to be some kind of close game, if it's a blowout, I think either way you can try to find a place to put him in. During preseason, JJ played him in the beginning of that second quarter, so I think that would be the ideal spot."
Parsons believes playing Bronny early in the season will be the best-case scenario for the Los Angeles Lakers. In his eyes, it'll make everyone stop asking the questions every single game in anticipation.
"I think just to end all this anticipation, it's not like you're starting, it's not like you're playing him at the end of the game," Parsons said. "Play him spot minutes and then see what happens, just to relieve all the pressure... the pressure for the kid, the pressure for Bronny James to get that out of the way, make history, play with your dad."
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
