Ex-Lakers, Grizzlies Legend Sends Message to Luka Doncic After Big Decision
Luka Doncic had the best season of his career in the 2023-24 season, winning the scoring title, averaging 33.9 points per game, and finishing third in MVP voting. On top of that, Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals but fell to the Boston Celtics in five games. However, everything changed in 2025.
With the Mavericks expected to be NBA Finals contenders again in 2025, Dallas decided to change everything drastically. After playing 22 games with the Mavericks in the 2024-25 season, Doncic was dealt in a mega blockbuster deal to the Los Angeles Lakers, returning Dallas Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick.
Luka's Los Angeles Tenure
Doncic would go on to play 28 games for the Lakers this past regular season, then would score 30.2 points per game for Los Angeles during their five-game series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. A disappointing outcome, the problems mainly came from LA's lack of presence down low, especially facing a Timberwolves team that has height throughout.
Knowing Doncic is the focal point of the Lakers' future, the team agreed to a three-year, $160.8 million extension with the team. While LeBron James' time in LA could very well come to an end next offseason, it's clear Doncic is staying put.
Responding to the extension, a Memphis Grizzlies and Lakers legend responded with his reaction.
NBA Legend Reacts To Doncic
"Congratulations on your extension, happy for you and proud of the efforts your foundation is making to break down the barriers that too often stand in the way of young athletes chasing their dreams. 💪🏼," NBA legend Pau Gasol commented.
Gasol, an NBA Champion with the Lakers, took the time to congratulate Doncic on his extension with LA, looking to continue the history of success there.
Similar to Doncic, Gasol was also traded to the Lakers, but back in 2008. After establishing himself as a star with the Grizzlies, LA traded for Gasol to pair Kobe Bryant with a star big man, and the rest was history. Gasol earned three All-NBA selections and won two titles with the Lakers as well.
While totally different players, Lakers fans will hope that the arrival of Doncic will also bring them championships. There's no telling if a title will come with James still in town, or further down the line as the Lakers tailor this roster around Luka's skillset.
Related Articles
Gilbert Arenas Crosses Line With Three-Year Lakers Veteran
Stephen A Smith Issues Warning to Gilbert Arenas Amid Controversy
NBA Superstar Ja Morant's New Nike Shoe Sells Out in 30 Minutes