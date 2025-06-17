Ex-Lakers Star Reacts to Grizzlies' Post After Blockbuster Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies made the first move of the 2025 NBA offseason, and it was a big one. To shock the NBA world, the Grizzlies traded star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap.
Of course, like many other teams, the Grizzlies were expected to make some moves this offseason after an underwhelming end to their 2024-25 campaign, but trading Bane before the NBA Finals is even over was a surprise.
The Grizzlies losing Bane, a 26-year-old two-way standout, is unfortunate, but the front office seems to have a plan. Not only did the Grizzlies bring in some valuable draft capital, but they got two viable players in return.
Caldwell-Pope, 32, is coming off his worst year since he was a rookie in his debut season with the Magic, but he is a proven contributor. In his two previous years with the Denver Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with impressive 46.1/41.5/85.7 shooting splits.
It is uncertain whether the Grizzlies will keep Caldwell-Pope or re-route him, but he is a solid veteran presence and a reliable 3-and-D guard when at his best. The Grizzlies shared a post on Instagram following the trade to welcome Caldwell-Pope to Memphis.
Via Memphis Grizzlies: "Welcome to the 〽️ @caldwellpope 🐻"
Caldwell-Pope's former Lakers teammate and NBA legend Dwight Howard showed his support for the new Grizzlies guard by commenting on the post.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Dwight Howard commented.
Caldwell-Pope has plenty of experience as a two-time champion to help out the Grizzlies, and this acquisition is one of the most underrated parts of the Desmond Bane blockbuster.