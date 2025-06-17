All Grizzlies

Ex-Lakers Star Reacts to Grizzlies' Post After Blockbuster Trade

NBA legend Dwight Howard reacted to the Memphis Grizzlies' Instagram post to welcome their new player

Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left), forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (middle) and guard Desmond Bane (22) look on from the bench area during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies made the first move of the 2025 NBA offseason, and it was a big one. To shock the NBA world, the Grizzlies traded star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap.

Of course, like many other teams, the Grizzlies were expected to make some moves this offseason after an underwhelming end to their 2024-25 campaign, but trading Bane before the NBA Finals is even over was a surprise.

The Grizzlies losing Bane, a 26-year-old two-way standout, is unfortunate, but the front office seems to have a plan. Not only did the Grizzlies bring in some valuable draft capital, but they got two viable players in return.

Caldwell-Pope, 32, is coming off his worst year since he was a rookie in his debut season with the Magic, but he is a proven contributor. In his two previous years with the Denver Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with impressive 46.1/41.5/85.7 shooting splits.

It is uncertain whether the Grizzlies will keep Caldwell-Pope or re-route him, but he is a solid veteran presence and a reliable 3-and-D guard when at his best. The Grizzlies shared a post on Instagram following the trade to welcome Caldwell-Pope to Memphis.

Via Memphis Grizzlies: "Welcome to the 〽️ @caldwellpope 🐻"

Caldwell-Pope's former Lakers teammate and NBA legend Dwight Howard showed his support for the new Grizzlies guard by commenting on the post.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Dwight Howard commented.

Caldwell-Pope has plenty of experience as a two-time champion to help out the Grizzlies, and this acquisition is one of the most underrated parts of the Desmond Bane blockbuster.

