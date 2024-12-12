Ex-NBA All-Star Sends Blunt Message to Bronny James
It was reported on Wednesday by Shams Charania of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James will play his first G League away game on Thursday against the Valley Suns.
Via Charania: “Lakers' Bronny James will play his first NBA G League South Bay road game on Thursday vs. Valley Suns, sources tell ESPN. James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but sides kept door open the opportunity for road contests.”
James has not been traveling with the South Bay Lakers, which is a plan Charania also reported on before the season. Appearing in three G League games this season (all at UCLA Training Center), James has averaged 8.7 points on 29.4 percent shooting.
During a segment of his Gil’s Arena Show that was shared on X, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas sent a blunt message to James, saying he needs to spend more time around his rookie teammate, Quincy Olivari.
“Everybody thought I was silly when I said he should work with Quincy,” Arenas said. “… You want to workout with that every day. When you look at a guy who's sitting there, he don't want to lose in the line drill, he's showing up early, showing up late. He's better than you right now and he's hungrier. You want to run in the field with that guy.”
While there are certainly advantages being the son of LeBron James, there is nothing that indicates Bronny is not a hard worker. That said, Arenas had a blunt message for the rookie guard.
