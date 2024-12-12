All Grizzlies

Ex-NBA All-Star Sends Blunt Message to Bronny James

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arena spoke on Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Joey Linn

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was reported on Wednesday by Shams Charania of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James will play his first G League away game on Thursday against the Valley Suns.

Via Charania: “Lakers' Bronny James will play his first NBA G League South Bay road game on Thursday vs. Valley Suns, sources tell ESPN. James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but sides kept door open the opportunity for road contests.”

James has not been traveling with the South Bay Lakers, which is a plan Charania also reported on before the season. Appearing in three G League games this season (all at UCLA Training Center), James has averaged 8.7 points on 29.4 percent shooting.

Bronny James
Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During a segment of his Gil’s Arena Show that was shared on X, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas sent a blunt message to James, saying he needs to spend more time around his rookie teammate, Quincy Olivari.

“Everybody thought I was silly when I said he should work with Quincy,” Arenas said. “… You want to workout with that every day. When you look at a guy who's sitting there, he don't want to lose in the line drill, he's showing up early, showing up late. He's better than you right now and he's hungrier. You want to run in the field with that guy.”

While there are certainly advantages being the son of LeBron James, there is nothing that indicates Bronny is not a hard worker. That said, Arenas had a blunt message for the rookie guard.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News