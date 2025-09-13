Ex-NBA Champion Sends Ja Morant a Much-Needed Message
The Western Conference could be historically competitive next season, with more playoff-caliber teams on paper than spots available. Expected to be in that mix is the Memphis Grizzlies, despite making several roster-altering moves since the end of last season. Desmond Bane highlights their list of exits, as the Grizzlies will need others on the roster to step up as shooters.
In addition, it will be Tuomas Iisalo taking over as head coach after the team parted ways with Taylor Jenkins at the end of last year. A roster with a lot of young pieces and uncertainty, Iisalo could look to rely upon stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to do the heavy lifting when needed.
Looking at Jackson Jr., he's made strides over the last two seasons as an offensive player, but still has to improve upon his rebounding and foul struggles. Regardless, he appears to serve well as a second-option on this Grizzlies team.
Therefore, a lot of pressure falls upon Morant, and figures in the media see it that way as well. Speaking on ESPN, ex-Boston Celtics Champion Kendrick Perkins shared his message for Morant and what he expects of him next season.
When asked what Memphis needs from Morant this season, Perkins was blunt. "To put up or shut up."
"In 2021-22, he averaged 27 points a game, and then after that, he's fell off since no limit. If they wanna contend and be a threat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant needs to play MVP-type basketball. 27-30 points per game," Perkins added.
Ja Morant's Past Few Seasons
Morant finished seventh in MVP voting during the 2021-22 season, which earned him a spot on the All-NBA Second Team. After that season, it appeared that Morant was on the rise as one of the league's top point guards, and still with room to grow. However, injuries and off-court troubles have him looking to bounce back.
During the 2024-25 season, Morant started off rough, averaging 20.7 points and 7.4 assists heading into the All-Star break. Injuries seemed to have played a part as well in his poor play, as well as the system in place. But Morant started to look like his old self in the second half of the year, averaging 27.6 points and 7.0 assists after the break.
Unfortunately, his season would come to an end earlier than he'd like after an injury kept him out of Game 4 against the OKC Thunder in the first round. Now, with expectations elevated for the 2025-26 season, Morant can remind fans that he remains one of the best guards in the NBA.