Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Message to Ja Morant Amid Controversy
The Memphis Grizzlies have followed up a four-game losing streak with three consecutive wins, but it has not come without some shakiness.
Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been playing out of his mind recently, averaging 30.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists over his last ten games with 52.8/37.3/80.3 shooting splits. But, Morant has stayed in the NBA's spotlight for the wrong reason.
The NBA sent Morant a warning after he made a gun gesture, but the Grizzlies star followed that up by repeating the same gesture twice, resulting in a $75,000 fine from the league.
Morant has continued to stir up some controversy with the celebration, and the NBA has certainly taken note of it. Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley was asked what advice he would give Morant amid his drama-filled run.
"You don't want to get to a point where you're such a big distraction that it's a negative kind of tool that comes to you and around that organization," Beverley said. "Especially his age and especially what's going around now in Memphis and these inner-cities who need that face. They need Ja, right? They need that because he's their culture.
"If he can turn turn that light and just turn it the other way. Let's just use that big light, that big old platform you've got Ja and let's just use it in another way."
Morant has been noted to have the potential to be the face of the NBA, especially with how popular he is around the league, but his consistent issues are certainly preventing that possibility. Morant should be focusing on taking Beverley's advice to use his platform to be more of what people need.