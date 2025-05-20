Ex-NBA Star Disagrees With Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
With the NBA Playoffs winding to their conclusion, the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are heating up. That means the speculation regarding his next potential destination is ramping up as well.
One of those speculated destinations is San Antonio, where the Spurs currently own the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, in addition to an all-time great player in the making in Victor Wembanyama. Some fans and analysts have suggested that the Spurs should trade the No. 2 overall pick for Antetokounmpo, but three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas wasn't a fan of that idea.
"Giannis is still in the mindframe of winning championships," Arenas said. "By the time (Wembanyama) comes into his own where he's the problem of the NBA, you're talking about (age) 23, 24, 25. I dont see Giannis doing that."
When asked by co-host Matt Barnes who Arenas believed could be a possible suitor for Antetokounmpo, he mentioned the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"I'm going to go for Amen (Thompson) first, but I know Houston is going to back down on that," Arenas said. "So, I'm going to see if I can steal Jalen Green from them because of how he played in the playoffs. I'm going to go for (Tari) Eason and Jabari Smith, give me both of them. Then you got two shooters on the bench, you got Reed (Sheppard) and (Cam) Whitmore.
"The other team would be the Oklahoma City Thunder, because you've got a whole bunch of picks and a bunch of assets you can't afford."
