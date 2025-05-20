All Grizzlies

Ex-NBA Star Disagrees With Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shut down the idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo teaming up with Victor Wembanyama

Will Despart

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA Playoffs winding to their conclusion, the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are heating up. That means the speculation regarding his next potential destination is ramping up as well.

One of those speculated destinations is San Antonio, where the Spurs currently own the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, in addition to an all-time great player in the making in Victor Wembanyama. Some fans and analysts have suggested that the Spurs should trade the No. 2 overall pick for Antetokounmpo, but three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas wasn't a fan of that idea.

"Giannis is still in the mindframe of winning championships," Arenas said. "By the time (Wembanyama) comes into his own where he's the problem of the NBA, you're talking about (age) 23, 24, 25. I dont see Giannis doing that."

When asked by co-host Matt Barnes who Arenas believed could be a possible suitor for Antetokounmpo, he mentioned the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I'm going to go for Amen (Thompson) first, but I know Houston is going to back down on that," Arenas said. "So, I'm going to see if I can steal Jalen Green from them because of how he played in the playoffs. I'm going to go for (Tari) Eason and Jabari Smith, give me both of them. Then you got two shooters on the bench, you got Reed (Sheppard) and (Cam) Whitmore.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"The other team would be the Oklahoma City Thunder, because you've got a whole bunch of picks and a bunch of assets you can't afford."

Related Articles

Details of Major Canceled Warriors-Grizzlies Trade Revealed

NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies Starter Reveals Untold Luka Doncic Story

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News