Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Reacts to LeBron James' Instagram Post
Many teams around the NBA hosted their media day on Monday. Training camps are now underway, and preseason games are soon to follow.
The Los Angeles Lakers always receive a lot of media attention, but this year was especially significant due to the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James. Selected 55th overall by Los Angeles in the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny joined his father in the NBA after one season at USC.
NBA fans and media members were eagerly awaiting the first photos of LeBron and Bronny together, and the Lakers shared some to their social media pages.
James also shared some photos on his Instagram page.
“PURE JOY,” the NBA’s all-time leading scorer captioned his post.
This post went viral, surpassing one million likes in just three hours. Several thousand comments also poured in, including one from former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas.
Via Arenas: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”
Arenas was a three-time NBA All-Star in his 11 seasons. Selected 31st overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2001, Arenas also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and Grizzlies.
Now the host of his Gil’s Arena show, Arenas is one of the most active former NBA stars in the media space. The 11-year NBA veteran loved this viral post from James, as did many others who were excited to see this father-son duo at media day.
