Ex-NBA Star, Grizzlies Guard Makes Harsh Prediction on Jayson Tatum's Olympic Future
The 2024 Paris Olympics just ended last week, but incredibly early conversations about the 2028 Olympics have already begun among NBA fans. One of those conversations is whether or not Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum will rejoin Team USA.
Former NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas thinks Tatum won't be, especially after Tatum gave a non-committal answer about returning. Tatum was interviewed by ESPN where he was asked about returning, and the following was his response.
"It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision off emotions," Tatum said to ESPN. "If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 -- it is four years from now and I [would have] to take time and think about that. So I'm not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually."
From the moment that Gilbert Arenas heard this response, he immediately predicted that Jayson Tatum would not be returning in 2028. During an episode of The Gil's Arenas show, the former NBA star gave an NSFW explanation on why Tatum won't be returning.
"If I wanted to play and the answer was yes, then you just say, 'hell yeah!' This right here, is hell no," Arenas said. "It's keeping my options open... Ask Derrick White right now, would you be in 2028? 'Hell yeah, call me'. You start giving s*t like this, yeah, that's a slow f**k you."
2028 is a very long time from now, and anything can happen between now and then. To immediately write off Jayson Tatum's attendance on Team USA this early would probably be a prediction that has a high chance of not coming true.
