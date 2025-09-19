Exclusive: From Eugene to Phoenix, Dillon Brooks Remains True To Himself
When NBA fans hear the name Dillon Brooks, there's one phrase that comes to mind: Dillon the Villain. While it's one he embraces and surely displays on the court with his tough-nosed style of play, he, just like other NBA players, is more than just what he is with a basketball jersey on.
Entering his ninth NBA season and set to join the Phoenix Suns after being dealt in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade this summer, Brooks sat down with Memphis Grizzlies On SI for an exclusive interview to share about his journey to the NBA, what he's like off the court, and how he wants to be remembered when his career is all said and done.
Dillon the Duck
Coming out of Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, Brooks was ranked as the 60th best recruit in the Class of 2014 by 247 Sports, as he'd commit to Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks. Brooks wasn't the only NBA player in his recruiting class, as he was ranked just ahead of ex-Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell.
Altman began at Oregon for the 2010-11 season after a long stint with the Creighton Bluejays. “He’s a guy that’s about routine, coming in with a certain type of energy, positive energy, every single day to get better," Brooks said about his college coach. "He challenged me all three years to be the best player that I can be.”
While Brooks had several options for schools he could've committed to, it was the fit he saw in his play style with Altman. "I fit the mold that he wanted, that versatile forward that can play inside-out. A lot of his plays are in the mid-range area, and I love shooting mid-range shots. It was perfect, and you know, it worked."
It surely did, as Brooks would start as a freshman with Oregon, progressing year by year, before becoming an All-American as a junior and leading the Ducks to the Final Four against North Carolina. They'd come up just short, as the Tar Heels ended up winning the National Championship that year.
That 2016-17 Oregon team was loaded with NBA talent, with the most prominent outside of Brooks being now Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. At the time, he was just a freshman, but he served as the team's starting point guard. Pritchard would go on to spend all four years there, becoming an All-American as a senior, but Brooks noticed his talent early on.
"I wasn’t surprised because I felt like me and him were at the same level when we left college. And I knew that he was one of the hardest workers, or the hardest worker," Brooks said. "Being on his team as a freshman, he was just a straight dog, and I loved him as a point guard on my team.”
Pritchard averaged just 7.4 points and 3.6 assists per game as a freshman, and would get up to 20.5 points per game by the time he was a senior. But before he became an All-American, Brooks shared a story of how he returned to Eugene after being in the NBA for a year or two, and noticed right away that Pritchard was only getting better and closer to that NBA level.
"We end up playing 1s with Payton [Pritchard] at the end, and he was just torching. Oh my gosh. And right then I knew, damn, he’s got a chance, and he’s gonna carve out a little something for himself when it’s all said and done at Oregon.”- Dillon Brooks
Pritchard ended up getting selected 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, but that came long after Brooks had already established his role in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dillon the Grizzly
Brooks declared for the 2017 NBA Draft after his stellar junior season with the Ducks, being selected 45th overall by the Houston Rockets before being dealt to the Grizzlies in a draft-night trade for a 2018 second-round pick. The Grizzlies were coming off a 43-39 season, and would end up parting ways with franchise legends Tony Allen and Zach Randolph in that 2017 offseason.
Therefore, Brooks was entering a challenging situation in Memphis, with a franchise that was undergoing significant change but still had veterans like Marc Gasol and Mike Conley to help steer this new group in the right direction. Brooks was one of those players they took under their wings, as he revealed how both players impacted his transition into the league.
"Marc taught me tough skin...He never said my name, the whole first year, until I went to his charity game. We got to sit down and really talk about life, basketball, and him being in Spain, and me being in Canada. Then we ended up being really tight. Ever since then, he’s been one of my good friends."- Dillon Brooks
Gasol, who played 11 seasons with the Grizzlies, is one of the most decorated in franchise history. He earned three All-Star selections in Memphis, won the Defensive Player of the Year, and even earned an All-NBA First Team selection along the way. For a young Dillon Brooks coming up into a challenging situation with the Grizzlies, Gasol was an ideal veteran to learn from.
So was Conley, who doesn't have the accolades of Gasol, but was one of the most underrated point guards during the peak of his playing days. With the Grizzlies not winning more than 40 games until Brooks' fifth season, Conley's advice helped him stay focused on improving day by day.
"Mike gave me these words of wisdom… ‘Take every game as a learning lesson, or every loss as a learning lesson.’...Learning what he said, it just redialed me and refocused me into the next game, and trying to do better for the next game.”- Dillon Brooks
Conley and Gasol would both be off the roster by the start of the 2019-20 season, when the team ushered in a new era with then-rookie guard Ja Morant. Even with this new-look roster, Brooks played like a member of the 'Grit & Grind' era with his in-your-face style of play. However, it wasn't in Memphis where he developed that philosophy.
“I think it just kind of propelled me. I feel like I was always that player growing up, always played that way. So you know, they felt like it was a good fit or it could work; I feel like that’s why they drafted me," Brooks said. "Then it just made my game even better and better. I was able to carve out a little something in Memphis.”
His Next Stop: Dillon the Sun
Brooks would spend six seasons in Memphis, where he remains fifth in franchise history in three-point field goals made, and helped lead the Grizzlies to three straight appearances in the postseason. However, after the 2022-23 season, the two sides parted ways, making way for Brooks to sign with the Houston Rockets.
After two years with the Rockets, with the team coming off a first-round playoff exit to the Golden State Warriors, Brooks, alongside Jalen Green and an assortment of draft capital, was dealt to the Phoenix Suns this offseason in a blockbuster move for Kevin Durant. Now in Phoenix, Brooks doesn't view the Suns the way the national media might.
“I feel like Phoenix re-upped, and you know, it’s not really a rebuild season, we’re trying to win. And in our mind, we want to make the playoffs," Brooks said. A loaded Western Conference, it won't be easy, but players like Devin Booker and Grayson Allen, who have been a part of winning cultures before, know what it takes.
“You know, we’re hungry, we’re young, and we’re excited what team we got and what we’re building and slowly building," Brooks added. "We feel really confident in what we got and what we’re about to bring to the table.” Phoenix is set to open the 2025-26 NBA season at home versus the Sacramento Kings on October 22nd.
Dillon the Style Icon, Dillon the Traveler, Dillon The Foodie
As is the case with many NBA players, fans get so distracted with the person on the court that they never know or get the chance to learn who they are off the court. Dillon shared with Grizzlies On SI some behind-the-scenes regarding his love for fashion, travel, food, and how he looks to give back to those trying to be in his shoes.
Looking at fashion, it's an area where players are able to express themselves. Whether that be wearing something loud or something calm, it may also serve as a way to indicate their mindset before going on the basketball court.
“I feel like I was just gonna go the way I wanted to go, and I feel like fashion is an expression of what you’re feeling on a day-to-day basis," Brooks shared. In his career, Brooks has had the loud outfits, but also the more conservative ones. But he's always open to changing his style around based on how he feels.
"I just wanted to do it my way, and some years, or some months, or some seasons, it’ll change from being loud, you know, Dillon the Villain, or it’ll be some conservative, professional clothing as well," he added.
After aiming for a "less loud, more conservative" style with the Rockets last season, Brooks anticipates that fans can expect a little bit of everything next season in Phoenix.
“It just depends what designer I’m buying with. I guess you’re gonna see a little bit of both. You know, some loud fits, that’s gonna spark some conversation, and some fits that DB’s really locked in for what’s about to happen today.”- Dillon Brooks
Whether it's on or off the court, Brooks isn't shy from expressing himself, and he looks ready to get people talking with some outfits next season.
An outfit has many parts to it that make it what it is, from the shoes you wear to the type of colors you choose for your outfits. For Brooks, one accessory that he's always felt strongly about is sunglasses, which add to his persona. In terms of his favorite brand, he revealed he used to be a Louis Vuitton guy, but has since pivoted to Chrome Hearts, the popular gothic-streetwear blended luxury brand.
Since he isn't able to wear his Chrome Heart shades on the court, Brooks has used his braids as a way to express himself while he's playing. During his tenure with the Rockets, Brooks was seen sporting a braids design with the Rockets logo pictured. With fans wondering if he'd continue to do so in Phoenix, he revealed he almost made a drastic decision.
"I was debating on cutting my hair for real," Brooks shared. Opting not to do so, Brooks is still pondering what he'll do with his hair for next season. "I don’t know, I’m still deciding. If I keep these braids, I’m gonna try to find a way to put that Phoenix Sun on the back of my head as some type of design.”
Brooks shared that he got the Rockets logo braids done by his braider, Sandra, who he said is the best person he's ever gone to for braiding hair. Therefore, with the Suns set to face the Rockets in Houston on December 5th during a three-game road trip, fans might see Brooks with some fresh braids for that contest.
When Brooks isn't playing basketball, whether that's in the NBA or for Team Canada, he likes to spend his free time traveling the world and trying different cuisines. This summer, Brooks took a trip to Bodrum, Turkey, which he said was the favorite place he's traveled to, citing the food, the people, and being on the beach.
In terms of where he's looking to go next, and a spot he thinks doesn't get enough love, Brooks has his sights set on Marbella, a coastal town in the south of Spain. "Being by a beach and having paella is a whole vibe for me."
And while paella is a meal that Brooks enjoys, he did share that if he's giving himself a cheat meal, he loves to indulge in some baklava or Knafeh for a sweet treat.
While Brooks has a busy schedule both on and off the court, he still makes time to give back to those coming from a similar situation as himself. Last week, Brooks played a part in an event with Bella Vista College Prep in Phoenix, looking to give back to fellow Canadian basketball players trying to get to the next level.
“I want to give the same type of experience, edge, chance, you know, for Canadian basketball players, or any basketball players that wanna get to the next step," Brooks shared. "That was the same thing with me, I went to Findlay Prep and got to be able to grow as a man, be a part of a basketball prep school that was really good, and improve myself.”
In his journey to getting to Oregon and eventually the NBA, Brooks shared that several players helped pave the way for him, including his brother, Naz Mitrou-Long, Anthony Bennett, Negus Webster-Chan, Sim Bhullar, Tyler Ennis, and Andrew Wiggins.
When It's All Said And Done
No matter how good you are in a professional sport, the reality is you can't play forever. That can be for multiple reasons, but when it comes down to it, players can leave the game with a legacy that will be told for generations.
With Brooks, he reflected on what he wants NBA fans to remember him as when he decides to close the chapter on his basketball career.
"I want them to know that I was a competitor, I played the game hard, and a champion. I wanna be a champion. I gotta figure out how to make it happen, and slowly and slowly get there,” Brooks said.
While fans might judge players based on the individual accolades they are able or not able to collect, the reality is that many players, just like Brooks, want one thing in the NBA: to become a champion. It's not something that happens overnight or that you can do alone, and the organization needs to be on the same page at all levels to reach that goal.
Where Brooks may end up becoming a champion is a different question, whether that be in Phoenix or somewhere else down the line in his career. Even though his style of play has led to criticism, the reality is that Brooks is a competitor and wants to put his teams in a position to win.
Though the world may know him as Dillon the Villain, those close to him understand he wears many hats — all of which stand for something different. But, deep down, there's one he's still reaching for, no matter how long it takes: Dillon the Champion.