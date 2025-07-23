Fans React to NBA's Ja Morant Post

All Grizzlies

The NBA showed love for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant with a recent post

Nov 29, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies lucked out in the 2019 NBA Draft. While they did not land the first overall pick, they were able to select one of the most talented second-overall picks in recent memory, Ja Morant.

Through his first six years in the NBA, Morant has won Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star appearances, made All-NBA Second Team, and finished top 12 in MVP voting twice. Of course, he has struggled to stay on the court recently, but he has proven himself as possibly the most electric player in the NBA.

The NBA is highlighting some of the NBA's top dunks of the season for their "NBA Dunk Week," and to nobody's surprise, Ja Morant is the star of the show. The NBA recently posted one of Morant's dunks of the season, when he double-clutched for a reverse dunk against the Boston Celtics.

Many fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the NBA's post of Morant.

"He one of dem ones fosho," one fan commented.

"That’s the kind of highlight reel energy that gets the crowd hyped—JA bringing the heat for Dunk Week!" another fan said.

"That was so sick," a fan replied.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant has always gotten recognition for his insane highlight reel, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry even gave him high praise when asked who the "most athletic" player in the NBA is.

"Ja Morant,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints' Malik Brown. “I think pound for pound, he's the most athletic player in the league."

