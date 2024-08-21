Former First Overall Pick the Memphis Grizzlies Must Consider Signing
While the Memphis Grizzlies aren't in dire need of a point guard, it's still a position the team has expressed in. That much was evident when they tried to acquire Tyus Jones before he ultimately signed with the Phoenix Suns in late July.
With that idea in mind, there's another solid point guard option that the Memphis Grizzlies should definitely consider for their roster. The 2017 first overall pick Markelle Fultz is still a free agent and could be a point guard option for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Fultz slowed down tremendously during the 2023-24 NBA season but had the best season of his career during 2022-23. Just two seasons ago, Fultz averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 51/31/78 shooting from the field. This past season, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals on 47/22/70 shooting from the field. Fultz's usage decreased tremendously, only averaging 21.2 minutes a game as opposed to 29.6 minutes.
The Memphis Grizzlies currently have Derrick Rose as their backup point guard for the team, however, he only played in 24 games last season. It's likely that the Grizzlies took his health as a factor when trying to make a move for Tyus Jones, and should consider it as a factor when considering Markelle Fultz. That being said, Derrick Rose is still a very capable backup point guard when healthy.
