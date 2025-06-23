Former Grizzlies Fan-Favorite's Shocking Post Amid NBA Absence
The Memphis Grizzlies made a major franchise-changing move to begin the offseason, trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a move that could mean several different things for them. Now, with the 16th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft and several other draft selections, the Grizzlies can opt to hold on to those picks or flip them for win-now talent.
Looking at the Grizzlies' roster heading into free agency, several players will be hitting the market while the team will also look to extend current players. Memphis will also have to fill out their roster with reserve and two-way players, and a recent post from a fan-favorite has Grizzlies fans wondering if a return could be happening.
In a post that has since been deleted from his Instagram story, former Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. shared a post of the Grizzlies logo in what appears to be a locker room. While this post could mean several different things, it's interesting to see Lofton share a photo of the Grizzlies logo.
Across two seasons, Lofton appeared in 39 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. While he didn't put up any eye-popping stats, he was a fan favorite during his time there. He last appeared in the NBA for the Utah Jazz in 2024, playing four games and averaging 13.8 points per game.
There's no reporting yet on the Grizzlies' interest in bringing him back, but he's certainly a player fans would like to see. He spent this past season with the Shanghai Sharks, averaging 25.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game across 34 contests.
