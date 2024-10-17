Former Grizzlies Player Makes Bold Statement on Celtics Jayson Tatum

"As mentioned, @jaytatum0 is pissed off. I still think he's one of the two top players in the league." - @TeamLou23



Lou and @ChandlerParsons #JaysonTatum and the #Celtics are going to be just as legitimate of @NBA #Championship contenders as they were last year... 👀🏆… pic.twitter.com/u8FgRfVzJ2