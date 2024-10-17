Former Grizzlies Player Makes Bold Statement on Celtics Jayson Tatum
It has been four months since the Boston Celtics and their star player Jayson Tatum won their NBA Championship, however, critics are still making their opinions heard when it comes to the performance of Jayson Tatum.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is on the opposite spectrum of this narrative. On a recent episode of FanDuel's Run it Back show, Chandler Parsons opened up about his thoughts on the Boston Celtics and any contenders to their hopes of a repeat.
"They're still hating on him, making him seem like he's an issue and he's not that guy," Parsons said. "I think Tatum has the biggest year of his career this year and I think the Boston Celtics win it all and I think he's the MVP."
The former Grizzlies forward has heard enough of critics claiming that the Celtics had a very easy path to the championship. At the end of the day, they're the champions and no one else, including the Memphis Grizzlies, are.
"For a team that just won a championship we are still sleeping on them we are still trying to debate who's the best player we're still trying to debate whether their path was so easy because of injuries and everyone wasn't loaded and fully healthy which is partially true, but you still can't discredit this team," Parson said.
Fans and some critics were quick to claim that the Celtics championship run was filled with fortunate breaks with opposing teams dealing with injuries to star players and the Celtics have heard the noise and are ready to solidify their claim to being the champions of the NBA.
