Former Memphis Grizzlies Fan Favorite Gets Released
Kenneth Lofton Jr. never received a plethora of playing time on the Memphis Grizzlies, but he's always been one of the fanbase's favorite players in recent memory. Much of that is due to the history game where he had a career high of 43 points and 14 rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9, 2023.
After getting released by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 NBA season, Lofton Jr. found a new home with the Utah Jazz - until now.
The Utah Jazz have officially announced that they have waived Kenneth Lofton Jr. today. The team waived both Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr. today.
Last season on the Jazz, Lofton Jr. averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 22.8 minutes per game on 60/33/82 shooting from the field. He played in four games for the Jazz before ultimately getting released.
Kenneth Lofton Jr.'s career has been a very fascinating one to watch from the standpoint that he's shown promise. He's had numerous games of scoring 20+ points, and even more games of scoring 10+ points. He's also lost a ton of weight from how oversized he once was when first being a member of the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, the biggest issue for the 21-year-old is the fact that he's a very undersized power forward/center in the NBA.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA