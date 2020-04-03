AllGrizzlies
Former Memphis Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph Makes $10,000 Donation To Provide A Mobile Food Pantry For Local Youth

Former Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph reminded all yesterday the true meaning behind why he gained the moniker, "Fifty For Da City," as he made a $10,000 donation to the Mid-South Food Bank to provide a mobile food pantry for local youth. 

The pantry will become available starting this Wednesday, April the 8th and will be available every Wednesday this month, from 10 am to 2 pm.

