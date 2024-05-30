Former NBA All-Star Reacts to Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia 76ers Rumors
The Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to LA Clippers star Paul George, and it is no secret that he is their preferred option. That said, in a recent report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer it was revealed that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is seen as a fallback option for the 76ers.
"It’s no secret that the 76ers are closely monitoring Jimmy Butler’s contract situation with the Miami Heat," Pompey worte. "The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency. And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami."
Butler played briefly for the 76ers in 2019, but signed with Miami that summer. During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas reacted to these rumors, saying, "How many top free agents actually went to Philly? They need one man… and that’s Jimmy Butler… Because he didn’t want to leave… It was the coach that didn’t want him."
On the 76ers' outlook this summer, Pompey added the following in his initial report:
"The Sixers could have close to $65 million available in salary-cap space this summer. They’ll also have five first-round picks and multiple pick swaps available to trade beginning at the start of the June 26-27 NBA draft. As a result, the Sixers would have enough cap space to absorb Butler’s salary in a trade. Would that and the possibility of involving a third team be enough to pique the Heat’s interest?"
