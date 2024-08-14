Former NBA Champion Makes Unexpected Prediction for Ja Morant, Grizzlies
After struggling last season due to a historic level of injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies have found themselves become one of the more underrated teams in the NBA. While many don't have high expectations for them, one former NBA champion and analyst does.
During an episode of NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins revealed that he has the Memphis Grizzlies winning the NBA Cup next season. It's worth noting, that the Grizzlies also have one of the most difficult brackets of the cup, which includes: the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Golden State Warriors.
"I'm going with the Memphis Grizzlies," Perkins said. "I think they're gonna win it all when it comes down to the NBA Cup. We know with Ja Morant, he's already said that he's gonna come out on a mission and people better stay out of his way. We know what type of mindset he has. Jaren Jackson Jr., former All-Star a year ago, Defensive Player of the Year, he's going to come back with something to prove. When you look at a guy like Desmond Bane, he's going to come with something to prove...Look, I'm telling you, that cup belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies."
When you look at the odds of winning the West Group C that the Grizzlies are in, the odds-on favorite is the Denver Nuggets at +275. After the Nuggets is the Mavericks at +300. The Grizzlies are tied for third place at +350. Simply put, it's going to be incredibly difficult for the Memphis Grizzlies to win out of their NBA Cup group, but that's what makes Kendrick Perkins' prediction so bold.