Former NBA Dunk Champion Sends Message to Ja Morant
The NBA has been slammed for having underwhelming Dunk Contests in recent years, but Mac McClung seems to be reviving the competition. On Saturday night, McClung won his third consecutive dunk title, becoming the first player in NBA history to three-peat.
McClung's dominance in the Dunk Contest caught Ja Morant's attention, as the Memphis Grizzlies star guard took to social media to express his interest in possibly competing.
Via Ja Morant: "mac might make me decide to dunk"
Morant also called out Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon to compete as well, two of the top dunkers to take part in the contest. LaVine beat out Gordon in the iconic 2016 NBA Dunk Contest to win his second straight but has not competed since.
LaVine took note of Morant's challenge, replying to him with a message that every NBA fan wanted to hear.
Via Zach LaVine: "Thinking I might have too again…."
LaVine put on a show in his two Dunk Contest victories, so putting him up against Ja Morant, one of the most electric jumpers in league history, would give fans what they have been asking for years.
The Sacramento Kings guard has shown he can still jump out of the gym, so another Dunk Contest appearance is certainly in the cards. If Morant can get LaVine and Gordon to return to the competition next year, it could be historic.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral