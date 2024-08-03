Former NBA First-Round Pick Makes Decision on Basketball Future
Jarrell Martin was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 and started in 36 games for them in the 2017-2018 NBA season. Since the 2020 season, Martin has played overseas, and it looks like he'll continue to do so moving forward.
According to a report from Olgun Uluc from ESPN, American power forward Jarrell Martin has signed a one-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers. Martin spent two seasons in the NBL from 2020-2022 with the Sydney Kings and even won a championship with them.
As a member of the Memphis Grizzlies from 2015-2018, Martin averaged 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds on 44/34/76 shooting from the field. After spending three seasons with Memphis, Martin spent one season with the Orlando Magic. As a member of the Magic, he averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds on 41/35/82 shooting from the field.
During the 2020 season, Jarrell Martin started his career overseas. From 2020-2022, he played with the Sydney Kings where won an NBL championship. From 2022-2023, Martin then transferred to Maccabi Tel Aviv where he became an Israeli League champion. Last season, Martin left Maccabi Tel Aviv to join Galatasaray S.K. in Istanbul - the first international team Martin joined without winning a championship.
While Jarrell Martin's career with the Memphis Grizzlies never panned out, he's already created a memorable one overseas that's only just begun.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA