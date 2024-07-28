All Grizzlies

Former NBA Lottery Pick Shares Viral Post After Getting Traded

Joey Linn

Jan 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies huddle prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum.
Jan 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies huddle prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have officially finalized a trade that sends former lottery pick Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn.

In their press release on the deal, Memphis revealed the details, writing the following:

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-muh-dee dee-uh-KEY-tay) and the draft rights to wing Nemanja Dangubic (nay-MON-yah dahn-GUBE-itch), the 54th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, from the Brooklyn Nets for wing Ziaire Williams and a future second round draft pick."

Williams was selected 10th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, but never emerged as a consistent rotation player for Memphis.

Having spent his entire career in Memphis, Williams had a strong connection with his Grizzlies teammates, and especially star point guard Ja Morant. Sharing a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Williams shared 10 different pictures/videos of his time in Memphis:

This post has gone viral on Instagram, especially after it was reshared by Morant who has 9.8 million followers. The star point guard also left a comment under the post with multiple emojis including an eight ball (Williams' number) and a blue heart.

The Nets should be a great fit for Williams, as they are amid a rebuild that will give players like him an extended opportunity at the NBA level.

With a lot of upside at just 22 years old, perhaps Williams can find himself as an NBA player in Brooklyn.

