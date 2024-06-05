Former NBA Player Issues Warning to Jayson Tatum Before NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics dominated the NBA regular season, securing the first seed in the Eastern Conference with several weeks before the playoffs began. This only strengthened the belief many had in Boston’s ability to burn through the Eastern Conference playoffs en route to an NBA Finals appearance, which is exactly what happened.
While Boston benefited from untimely injuries to their opponents, it is reasonable to assume they would have made the Finals even if their opponents were fully healthy. Now up against a Mavericks team that few saw making it this far, Boston has a lot of pressure to finally finish the job and win with this group.
During a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons issued a warning to Jayson Tatum, saying he has more pressure on him in this series than anybody does.
“Jayson Tatum,” Parsons answered when asked which player in this series has the most to lose. “He’s the best player on the best team that’s supposed to win. If they don’t, it’s an issue. If the Mavericks don’t win, who cares. They’re the five seed, they’re not supposed to be there.”
Luka Doncic is widely regarded as the best player in this series, but this Mavericks group was a 5th seed that has surprised many by making it this far. For Boston, they have been the championship favorites for several months, and will now try to finish the job.
