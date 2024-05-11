Former NBA Player Makes Massive Victor Wembanyama Statement
VIctor Wembanyama was one of the most hyped rookies in NBA history this season. While he didn't get to extend his exciting season into the playoffs, he still managed to amaze fans in ways they've never seen before.
Despite that, Wembanyama felt like he didn't live up to expectations, but one former Memphis Grizzlies player disagreed.
During an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, Chandler Parsons gave massive praise to Webanyama and disagreed with the idea that he didn't live up to expectations.
"I think he's very humble, I think he's going to be the face of this league for many, many years to come" Parsons said. "He exceeded my expectations. He blew us away, every single game. With the highlights that he did, the things he does with the basketball we've never seen before. It's a skillset literally we have not seen with that size and that stature. He stayed healthy for the most part."
In Wembanyama's rookie year, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 46/32/79 shooting from the field. Some of the things that he did on the court were legitimately surreal to see.
"He blew expectations out of the water," Parsons said. "He showed that he's not a bust, he's here and he's for real. You look back at his highlight packages from this season, it is insane."
The scariest part about Victor Wembanyama is that this season is probably the worst he's ever going to be in the NBA. From this year forward, he's only going to get better.
