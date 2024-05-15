Former NBA Player Reveals Major Flaw in Luka Doncic's Game
Luka Doncic is one of the greatest players in the NBA today, and arguably the MVP of the season. Despite how great Luka is, there's one very clear flaw to his game.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons spoke on FanDuel's Run It Back show and revealed what Doncic's biggest weakness is on the court. The most alarming thing about Luka's game isn't his defense, but it's how much he complains to the referees.
"They are on him and it's a real issue and it's a concern," Parsons said. "If you watch the game, every single play he's got something to say. They obviously are showing him ways of practicing the physicality and playing through the contact that Lou Dort is providing."
For Doncic, the biggest thing he has to do is get more mature as a basketball player. Luka is still only 25 years old, and he's been complaining to the refs the same way he has since he was 21. It's a problem he'll have to fix before he turns 30.
"Still, in the middle of the game when things aren't going your way and you're missing shots and you feel like you're getting fouled every single play, he just has to talk to the refs," Parsons said. "It's something he has to get better at, he has going to have to grow... he's got to be more mature."
One would have to imagine that one Luka Doncic finally gets the monkey off his back and wins an NBA championship, he'd stop complaining. However, he may never win one if he doens't learn to mature.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart