Former NBA Star Blasts Luka Doncic with NSFW Message
Luka Doncic is one of the greatest offensive NBA players to ever play the game of basketball. He's also one of the biggest complainers in NBA history. One former NBA All-Star gave a reality check to all of Luka's complaints to the referees.
During the newest episode of Gil's Arena, Gilbert Arenas unleashed a NSFW rant on Doncic's complaining to the referees.
"The problem with Luka is that it's not even technical worthy, you're just b*tching," Arenas said. "You're saying everything but enough to get a technical, but you're b**tching to the point where it's affecting you offensively and defensively. You're walking on both sides of it. That's the thing."
As much as Arenas is ranting about Doncic, he's also willing to offer the young superstar advice. The former Grizzlies guard revealed a lesson he learned from Mike Conley that could help Doncic.
"You are Luka, they can't call everything for you, but they're going to give you the calls that they need to give you for you to still be you. They're not going to change your call. Conley had to teach me that. They're not gonna change their call once they do it."
For as much as Luka Doncic has struggled and complained during these NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks are stil leading the series 3-2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and are one game away from the Western Conference Finals. It's a testament to both his ability and the depth of the Mavericks.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart