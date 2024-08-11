Former NBA Star, Ex-Grizzlies Guard Shares Viral Draymond Green Post After Olympics
The entire United States of America was celebrating when Team USA defeated France to win an Olympic Gold Medal, but perhaps no spectator was celebrating harder than Draymond Green.
It's no secret that Draymond Green doesn't like Rudy Gobert. Throughout the entire season, Green has been relentlessly trolling Gobert, and that didn't stop throughout the Olympics.
"To be taken out of the lineup on any other team in the Olympics as an NBA player, not named Team USA is kind of crazy," Green said after Gobert was benched against Team Canada.
Green's trolling continued all the way until the Olympic finals match, where he said he'd personally come to witness Team USA win - and he did. So when Team USA finally won the Gold Medal, all eyes were on what Draymond Green's reaction would be. That's where Gilbert Arenas came up with one of the best tweets of the Olympics.
The former Memphis Grizzlies guard posted a clip from the movie "Friday After Next", referencing Green's overly excited nature about Rudy Gobert losing.
When it comes to modern-day sports beefs, there's no rivalry more contentious than Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. The two have trash-talked each other numerous times and been in fights. Green even put Gobert in a chokehold, which resulted in a suspension. Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert's rivalry is simply basketball fun at its purest.
