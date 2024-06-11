Former NBA Star Makes Controversial Caitlin Clark Team USA Statement
The biggest topic in basketball today isn't the Boston Celtics taking a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, it's Caitlin Clark getting snubbed from Team USA. It's a topic that seems to bring out explosive takes from all sides.
In an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back Show, former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons revealed that he believes the bigger story should be about how good the team actually is.
"This group of women is gonna go and dominate and win gold," Parsons said. "That should be the story. They're going to absolutely dominate the field, that should be the story."
Parsons then added that he believes other women deserve to be on the team over Caitlin Clark. However, he did begrudgingly agree that Team USA will probably lose viewership with her absence.
"Is there an argument that yes, should we have put her on there to get more eyes, maybe, but there's also women that have had better statistical seasons that deserve to be to this team just as much as Caitlin Clark," Parsons said. "Can we say not as many people are going to watch, fine."
It wasn't just Parsons who stated Clark shouldn't belong on the team, former NBA star Lou Williams also agreed.
"If you look at this list, it's nobody she would replace on this list," Williams added. "Will she have an immaculate career for years ahead, absolutely. Right now, these women are playing better basketball."
Most common WNBA fans aren't happy about Caitlin Clark getting snubbed from Team USA. While there's an argument that other players have been better, there's an equal argument that including her was a no-brainer for furthering the fandom of the sport.
