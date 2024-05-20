Former NBA Star Makes Controversial Statement on Knicks' Injuries
The New York Knicks were one of the biggest feel good stories of the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the Knicks simply became too injured and tired ot keep up with the Indiana Pacers.
While many believe Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau's heavy minutes were a contributing factor to the injuries, former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas disagrees with the assessment.
"You have the best technology, right," Arenas questioned the Gils Arena Show. "You have the best medical staff, you have everything to your disposal, you have the leg sleeve, the cryo chambers, you got all of this. Everybody before you was playing 45 to 48 minutes, 82 games a year. They play from Game 1 went to the finals every year. I'm sorry, I can't. This is normal."
In Arenas' eyes, playing lower minutes throughout the regular season is what one of the bigger issues is. Josh Hart went from averaging 33.4 MPG in the regular season to 42.2 MPG in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson went from averaging 35.4 MPG in the regular season to 39.8 MPG in the playoffs.
"But I guess because the game playing time has been diluted to everybody playing 32-33 minutes, but they wonder why everybody is being hurt," Arenas added. "Josh Hart ain’t been hurt right? The guys who's playing 43 to 48 minutes minutes ain't been hurt. So, are they playing too much? No."
If the Knicks players were prepared to play heavy minutes during the playoffs, then conditioning clearly wasn't an issue in the injuries. However, if none of them were prepared for it, then that's a much bigger discussion involving Tom Thibodeau.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart