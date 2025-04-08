Former NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Ja Morant Punishment
The Memphis Grizzlies have picked up a much-needed two-game winning streak, but their recent success has not come without controversy.
In last week's loss to the Golden State Warriors, Grizzlies star exchanged a finger-gun gesture with Warriors guard Buddy Hield. Both players received warnings from the NBA for the gesture, but Morant decided to stick it to the league by taking it to the next level.
On the same day that Morant received a warning from the NBA, he made the same gun gesture twice in their win over the Miami Heat. The next day, the NBA expectedly handed Morant a $75,000 fine.
Morant's hefty fine has sparked many conversations around the NBA world about whether or not it was justified. Many fans feel as if the league is targeting Morant, while others think the fine was deserved. Of course, Morant has a history with guns, leading to the league keeping a closer eye on him than others.
Former NBA stars Kenyon Martin and Gilbert Arenas went at it on Tuesday about Morant's controversial situation, arguing about whether or not Morant deserved the punishment or not.
"[The NBA] isn't picking on him, he's giving them material... This is his third offence," Martin argued against Morant.
"What [Morant] did was no crime... You are picking on him for something everyone else does," Arenas responded.
Arenas feels as if Morant was targeted by the NBA, even though his past controversies with guns were completely legal and should not be as much of a story. The former three-time All-Star argues that Morant is not the only person who has guns or does this gun celebration, so he should not be the one getting punished for it.
Martin, on the other hand, argues that Morant did this to himself because of his past mistakes, practically putting a target on his back.
Regardless of whether the punishment was warranted or not, the Grizzlies certainly do not want any more controversies clouding their drama-filled season and are likely telling Morant to clean it up.