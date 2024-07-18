All Grizzlies

Former NBA Star Sends Message to Lakers Fans After Russell Westbrook Trade

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas joked with Lakers fans about Russell Westbrook

Joey Linn

Jan 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) questions a foul call in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In a move that had been projected for weeks, the LA Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign and trade agreement that lands veteran guard Kris Dunn in Los Angeles. As part of the deal, Westbrook will be bought out by Utah and sign with the Denver Nuggets.

During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas joked that the Los Angeles Lakers should bring Westbrook back, sending a lighthearted message to their fanbase about how it can be different with Darvin Ham gone.

"Lakers fans, hear me out," Arenas joked. "Hear me out, Lakers fans. Darvin Ham is gone."

Westbrook will have the opportunity to sign where he chooses once clearing waivers, but it seems certain he will sign in Denver. The Nuggets have been open about their need for another guard, and Westbrook can help fill a lot of their needs. With Nikola Jokic pushing for Denver to make this move, the Nuggets felt it made a lot of sense to get him another ball handler.

Both Jokic and Jamal Murray have carried a large offensive load for Denver in recent seasons, so the addition of Westbrook will relieve both players of some ball handling duties. This is one of the biggest reasons why Westbrook to Denver makes a lot of sense. 

