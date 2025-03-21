Former NBA Veteran's Honest Statement After Bronny James Performance
The Los Angeles Lakers entered their Thursday night contest against the Milwaukee Bucks extremely shorthanded. They were without their four top scorers and needed whatever they could get from their active players against a Bucks team with Giannis Antetokounmpo. To the surprise of everyone, one of the Lakers' leading scorers was Bronny James.
While the Bucks took care of business with a 118-89 win over the Lakers, there were some encouraging signs from the Lakers' rookies. Dalton Knecht and Bronny finished with a team-high 17 points, a career-best for James. As his performance went viral on social media, ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons shared an honest statement to clear the air.
"All these people are like, 'He doesn't belong in the NBA.' Not anybody can just go in an NBA game and have 17 points," Parsons shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "This kid doesn't stink. He can play and he proved it...last night kinda opened up some eyes even for JJ Redick and that coaching staff."
While Bronny has primarily featured for the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers this season, he got a chance to prove himself in the loss to Milwaukee. Even though the opportunity presented itself because of circumstances, his future with the Lakers looks much brighter now.
As the rest of the team continues to battle injuries, Bronny's performance on Thursday could be enough to see him get more minutes when the Chicago Bulls come to Los Angeles on Saturday night.
