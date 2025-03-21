All Grizzlies

Former NBA Veteran's Honest Statement After Bronny James Performance

Ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons delivers honest statement after Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James' performance

Liam Willerup

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers entered their Thursday night contest against the Milwaukee Bucks extremely shorthanded. They were without their four top scorers and needed whatever they could get from their active players against a Bucks team with Giannis Antetokounmpo. To the surprise of everyone, one of the Lakers' leading scorers was Bronny James.

While the Bucks took care of business with a 118-89 win over the Lakers, there were some encouraging signs from the Lakers' rookies. Dalton Knecht and Bronny finished with a team-high 17 points, a career-best for James. As his performance went viral on social media, ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons shared an honest statement to clear the air.

"All these people are like, 'He doesn't belong in the NBA.' Not anybody can just go in an NBA game and have 17 points," Parsons shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "This kid doesn't stink. He can play and he proved it...last night kinda opened up some eyes even for JJ Redick and that coaching staff."

While Bronny has primarily featured for the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers this season, he got a chance to prove himself in the loss to Milwaukee. Even though the opportunity presented itself because of circumstances, his future with the Lakers looks much brighter now.

As the rest of the team continues to battle injuries, Bronny's performance on Thursday could be enough to see him get more minutes when the Chicago Bulls come to Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News