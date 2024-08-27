Former New York Knicks Player Gets Released by Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired 2021 NBA champion Mamadi Diakite earlier this summer in a trade that sent former first round pick Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets.
In their announcement on the trade in July, the Grizzlies shared the following background information on Diakite:
“Diakite (6-9, 228) has appeared in 55 games (six starts) and has averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 minutes in 9.6 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks since he went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Virginia. As a rookie, the 27-year-old Guinea native won an NBA championship as a member of the 2020-21 Bucks.”
In a post on Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Grizzlies are releasing Diakite:
The 27-year-old forward last played in an NBA game for the New York Knicks and will now enter free agency. With other young forwards projected to receive rotation minutes, the Grizzlies did not have much of a role for the 6-foot-9 Diakite.
The Grizzlies announced their decision to release Diakite shortly after Charania's report.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward Mamadi Diakite,” the team wrote.
On the Milwaukee Bucks roster in 2021 that won an NBA championship, Diakite appeared in 14 games that season, including seven in the playoffs.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France