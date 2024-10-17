Former Toronto Raptors Player Waived by Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they have officially signed and waived former Toronto Raptors guard David Johnson. The team revealed the announcement in a press release today, which also included the signing of Miles Norris.
"Johnson (6-4, 203) appeared in 24 showcase and regular season games (nine starts) last season for the Grizzlies' NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, and averaged 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes," the press release said.
David Johnson was drafted as the 47th overall pick in 2021 by the Toronto Raptors out of Louisville. During the 2020-2021 season with Louisville, Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals on 41/39/700 shooting from the field. After the Grizzlies signed Johnson, they then immediately waived him and signed forward Miles Norris.
"The 23-year-old competed in two NBA regular season games for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season and has made 97 NBA G League appearances over three seasons with the Hustle and Raptors 905," the Grizzlies said in a press release.
Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were a team comprised almost entirely of players similar to David Johnson because of all the injuries they sustained. Hopefully, the team won't be in a situation where they have to rely on a plethora of two-way players again.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France