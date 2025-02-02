Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Bucks
While everyone in the NBA is speaking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic's potential MVP race, very few are speaking about the season Giannis Antetokounmpo is having for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Through 40 games this season, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 61/14/59 shooting from the field. In Giannis' last five games alone, he's averaging 34.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 61.8% shooting from the field.
While Giannis has been struggling tremendously to shoot from three, he's been an absolute monster basically everywhere else on the floor this season.
The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right patella tendinopathy.
Surprisingly, the Memphis Grizzlies have held a consistently strong level of dominance against the Milwaukee Bucks as of late. Memphis currently has a six-game winning streak over the Bucks, which started on March 26, 2022. This even includes last season, where the Grizzlies struggled tremendously with injuries. This season, Memphis already dominated the Bucks 122-99 on Halloween.
Currently, Memphis is tied with the Houston Rockets for the second seed with an overall record of 32-16. A win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday would have Memphis take sole possession of the second seed, even with Houston's amazing play this season.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
