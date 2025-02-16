Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Message to Ja Morant
For decades, the NBA Dunk Contest was once the most exciting part about the All-Star weekend. While the contest didn't have the same hype this season, it still brought some very exciting moments thanks to Mac McClung and Stephon Castle.
The two dunkers' performances were so exciting, it actually got a rise out of some NBA superstars, including Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Morant jokingly admitted that McClung's performance made him want to dunk in the contest, to which Antetokounmpo had a response of his own.
"If you do it. I’ll do it with you 💯," Giannis said to Morant.
Giannis then doubled-down on his statement and even quote tweeted himself.
"I just gotta to warm up for 3 weeks prior to the contest."
The odds of both Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo participating in next year's NBA Dunk Contest seem incredibly slim. However, if it were to happen, it would immediately resurrect the contest. Perhaps, if just one superstar decides to join, it could cause the others to join as well.
The last truly great dunk contest was between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, and ever since then, the mainstream names haven't really joined. As good as Mac McClung is at dunking, he's not an everyday NBA player that fans are lining up to pay tickets for at every Orlando Magic game.
