Gilbert Arenas, Odell Beckham Jr. React To LeBron James' Latest Post
No matter what LeBron James does, the eyes of the public will be on him. Whether he's showing up in Las Vegas to support son Bronny James at the NBA Summer League or on vacation, James has reached the status where he can't go anywhere unnoticed. Additionally, everything he does is overanalyzed, for better or for worse.
This offseason, rumors circulated that perhaps James could be on the move out of Los Angeles, especially with the franchise indicating their desire to pivot to focus on the future around Luka Doncic. Now, James has got eyeballs on him again after his latest post on Instagram, drawing attention from stars across the sports world.
Sharing to his 159 million followers on Instagram, James posted a collage of photos of him working out as he prepares for his 23rd season in the NBA. Seeing this, several stars took to the comments section to react.
"🔥🔥," ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas commented.
"No cappppppppo!!!" NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. replied.
Even though Arenas finds himself in an unexpected situation dealing with charges around an illegal gambling operation, it's not surprising to see him comment on James' post. Arenas' fandom for the Los Angeles Lakers is well-documented, especially with Kobe Bryant, for whom he has a tattoo honoring.
As for Beckham Jr., James has always been a supporter and friend of his, especially when the NFL star receiver played for LeBron's favorite team, the Cleveland Browns. OBJ is currently a free agent, after last playing nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season.
LeBron James' 23rd Season
After tying NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter last year with the most seasons in NBA history at 22, James will officially set the record with the most seasons played in league history when he plays a game next year. In terms of all-time games played in the regular season, James will need to appear in 50 games next season to overtake Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish, who sits at 1,611 games.
James is already a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will have his jersey retired by multiple franchises, but he can sweeten his legacy with another strong postseason run. While teams like the Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, and Houston Rockets are strong threats, a Lakers title for James next season would make his case against Michael Jordan stronger.
