GrizzliesMaven
Top Stories
News

Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr. Lead Balanced Memphis Grizzlies Attack In Payback Win Over The Oklahoma City Thunder

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies got a little bit of revenge Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 110-97 win on the road. The Thunder had just defeated the Grizzlies over a week ago after a huge second-half collapse by Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. would add 20 points.

"This was a win we needed," said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.  "Obviously, what happened here a week ago our guys built another double-digit lead, got to 20. Credit the Thunder. They just kept fighting and they keep playing with that aggressive style and physical on defense. But we just found a way. I am proud of our guys; how we competed defensively. Kept them off the free-throw line. Outrebounded them by double digits, 16 or so. That collective effort right there, to be disciplined, to be focused for 48 minutes, to give ourselves a chance to hold a team under 100, it's been a while. I'm proud of them." 

Memphis' bench unit contributed well against the Thunder scoring 46 points collectively.  Tyus Jones led all Grizz reserves with 15 points and 2 assists.  Jones, who is not known as a three-point shooter, also connected on 3 out of 4 attempts from three-point range.  Coach Jenkins would speak on his team's bench contributions as well.

"Offensively, to get 26 assists again, our starters were great but our bench, we talked about it before the game when they can come in; Tyus (Jones), Brandon (Clarke), Kyle Anderson. I think (Anderson) only scored two points but he had seven assists and multiple rebounds," said Jenkins.  "De'Anthony (Melton) had multiple rebounds. Grayson (Allen) and Solo (Solomon Hill), all those guys coming in to contribute. When you get that production from 11 guys in different areas of the game, I thought we set a tone defensively. We were physical. We forced them into some tough shots, and then we were able to clean up on some rebounds."

Jonas Valanciunas was huge in the fourth quarter scoring 11 of his 21 points and was the team's steadying force down the stretch. He would share his thoughts on the revenge game and what he felt the team did differently this time around

“It was great," Valanciunas said. "There was effort, we competed, and we played hard on both ends. That’s the goal, that’s what we want to do every night.”

“Came out with the defense," Valanciunas said about the difference between the two games. "We are really focused on defense. We held them under 100 points, which is not happening a lot these days. We really focused on defense.”

1B67AED3-280B-4367-8E80-9597CE48838B

Jaren Jackson Jr. had another big game as well as he continues to keep his game on an upswing for the month of December.  He is scoring 20.8 points per game and shooting 40 percent from three this month.  Jackson would also share his thoughts on the team's performance.

Jackson on what it meant to come back and win against the Thunder after a tough loss a week earlier.

“A whole lot because obviously last time it was disappointing because we had a big lead and lost it, and then we weren’t able to respond at the end," Jackson said. "This time we made sure we responded the right way. We got a big lead again and made sure we took care of the ball and made the right plays.”

D34A6297-D52E-4AD5-9A17-2A29C8470FC4

Jackson on the team's balanced effort and bench production

“I mean, that is expected," said Jackson. "Our bench brings a lot to the team. They are a huge asset because they can do so many things from top to bottom like Kyle’s vision, Tyus’ vision, and my boy BC (Brandon Clarke) and his athleticism. So down the line everybody brings something.”

Jackson on playing with confidence.

“When no one is around, you have to put in that work, so you have the confidence to do it in a game," said Jackson. "My teammates have confidence in me so that’s all that really matters.”

The Grizzlies' next matchup is Saturday on the road against the Denver Nuggets. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Memphis Grizzlies Star Zach Randolph Unofficially Says That He's Done With Basketball

Anthony Sain

During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles before the Clippers versus Lakers game on Christmas day, former Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph unofficially announced that he is done pursuing the opportunity to extend his career in the NBA. If this is true, the 17-year pro and Grizzlies fan-favorite could soon his uniform number retired with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night with a 110-97 win on the road. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. would add 20 points. Here are Sights of the Night!

Adjust Your Plans Memphis Fans - Your Grizzlies Will Be Playing On Christmas Day Soon Enough

Anthony Sain

Every year on Christmas Day the NBA features nationally televised games with what typically consists of some of the most anticipated matchups across the league. The Memphis Grizzlies have never been included in this lineup, even when they were perennial playoff contenders but with their young, talented and exciting core, the NBA’s years are numbered for excluding the Bears of Beale St.

Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Nearly Flawless San Antonio Spurs Despite Impressive Effort

Anthony Sain

Some games are lost due to a lack of effort. Some games are lost due to fatigue. Some games you just lose due to a lack of talent. In the case of the Memphis Grizzlies 145-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the loss can easily be credited to the remarkable shooting display that was put on by the Spurs.

Grayson Allen Is On Pace To Become Another Memphis Grizzlies Reclamation Project

Anthony Sain

Just in time for Christmas, the city of Memphis is working it's magic again with another reclamation project. Memphis has always found a way to wrap its arms around players with a not-so-favorable past and help them find a home here. Grayson Allen could very well be the latest member of the 'Land of Misfit Toys.'

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Staying Disciplined Against The Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas Update and The Progression Of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the media before tonights game against the San Antonio Spurs and would speak about what its like preparing a young team against a disciplined team like the Spurs. He would also speak about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s progression and share an injury update on Jonas Valanciunas.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-115 lead by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 18 points 5 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Grizzlies extended a three-game home winning streak and ending a two-game losing streak overall. Here are the Sights of the Nights.

Memphis Grizzlies Showed Poise In Needed Home Victory Over The Sacramento Kings

Anthony Sain

After coming out flat to start the game, the Memphis Grizzlies (11-19) held their ground on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings (12-17 with a 119-115 victory. The Grizzlies were on the second night of a back to back and won their third straight home game.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Losing Leads, His Thought Process With His Rotations and Tonight's Starting Lineup Minus Jonas Valanciunas

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media today before his team's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. He would speak about their struggles with losing large leads as well as how he determines who closes games. Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight, and he spoke on the starting lineup tonight with him being out as well.

Memphis Grizzlies Squander Late Lead Against Cleveland Cavaliers To End Disappointing Road Trip

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies went into their latest two-game road trip facing two teams with losing records in the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers after a momentum-building win over the Miami hit. Instead of coming out gaining ground on the teams ahead of them, the Grizzlies blew two double-digit second-half leads and came out of the trip winless.