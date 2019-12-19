Growing Pains Rear Their Ugly Heads As Grizzlies Collapse Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies came out to a roaring start early in their road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading by as many as 24 points until a third-quarter collapse would lead to a 126-122 loss.

The Chris Paul led Thunder would find a way to win behind the efforts of Dennis Schroder (31 points) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points) and Danilo Gallinari (20 points). Paul would finish with 18 points including 9 in the final and deciding quarter.

Brandon Clarke had a career-high, scoring 27 points and would also add 7 rebounds. He shared several thoughts on what he thought led to the Grizzlies losing the game in the third and fourth quarters.

“Just the third quarter," Clarke said. "We came out strong at the very start of it. And the second unit just has to do a better job of bringing the energy like we usually do.”

“It was just back and forth, then at that point, and they just ended up ahead," Clarke would add about the fourth quarter. "They were at home, so they just kind of fed off their crowd, and they were able to score down the stretch when we weren’t able to.”

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins would speak on what he thought led to the his team not being able to hold on to their early lead as well.

"Obviously, great job to the team for building the big lead, but credit the Thunder," Jenkins said. "They played a heck of a second half. Their bench was phenomenal. We were just a little short tonight."

"You just keep competing." Jenkins would add referring to how his team could have stopped the Thunder's momentum in the second half. "I thought our guys gave a pretty good effort. (The Thunder) caught a lot of momentum. They had more shots fall. We just couldn't get our offense to go. So, you’ve just got to keep competing."

Coach Jenkins benched Jaren Jackson after picking up his fifth foul in only 15 minutes of play in the third quarter and would not come back to him during the fourth quarter at all. Jackson would finish with 9 points.

Ja Morant finished with 22 points and 7 assists on the night but struggled defensively against Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder. Morant also had a very uncharacteristic scoreless fourth quarter compared to 21 points combined by Paul and Schroder in the final frame. Morant would also share a moment with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul after the game and would speak on his matchup against the legendary point guard whose camp that Morant attended in college.

© Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

“It was good," said Morant on Paul. "I mean on the court, I’m just out there playing and trying to win the game and not focus on who I’m playing against, but that’s big bro. Been at the camp and learned a lot from him, so it was nice.”

“We’ve got to finish,"Morant would add about what he thought led to his team's loss. "We’ve got to close out the game. It doesn’t matter if they go on a run or not. We’ve got to go on one of our own, get stops, go on the other end, get good shots, and close out the game.”