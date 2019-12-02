Dillon Brooks Leads 'Bad News Bears' As Grizzlies Win Over The Timberwolves 115-107

With several rotation players unavailable, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble, the table was set for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-13) to take a loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) but that would not be the case as Dillon Brooks led his group of unlikely heroes that included DeAnthony Melton, Grayson Allen, and Bruno Caboclo to a thrilling victory.

Brooks would finish the game with 26 points shooting 9 of 18 from the field. He was also a blazing 4 of 5 from three-point range. This was Brooks' fifth game scoring 20-plus points and the Grizzlies are now 5-0 in games in which he achieves that mark. Brooks would praise his team's performance in pulling out a big win on the road, breaking a five-game losing streak.

“Yeah, we just found a way and figured it out," said Brooks. "It started with our defense and then we translated into our offense. We practice and we practice hard," Brooks added. "Everyone’s focused, everyone knows the plays. Everyone is professional and is ready to contribute when their time comes. With Ja [Morant] out, Brandon [Clarke] out, Kyle [Anderson] out, and JV [Jonas Valanciunas], guys stepped up.”

Dillon Brooks Was In Full 'Dillon The Villain" Mode Against The Timberwolves © Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

DeAnthony Melton would have a breakout performance as well as he had a near triple-double with 9 points 8 assists and 7 rebounds in just 23 minutes of action. Melton was relentless on defense and showed signs of what may be to come from the combo guard. Bruno Caboclo also chipped in an impressive performance on both sides of the ball as he delivered 12 points and 13 rebounds in 29 mins. Caboclo also did a surprisingly good job holding Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns at bay. Towns would finish with 21 points on 7 of 20 shooting. Grayson Allen, who added 13 points and 5 rebounds going 3 of 6 from three-point range also had a great game adding some offensive firepower to his scrappy defensive play.

© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was pleased with his team's performance after bouncing back from a dismal performance against the Jazz at home.

"Yeah I hit the guys with a simple message that we were going to have some funky lineups up there and I just need guys going out there and competing," Jenkins said "That's what we're all about and that's what we need to get back to and I'm super proud of them. To come out here against a playoff team, with high level back and forth for our guys to dig down for 48 minutes it created an energy for us and that's the positive spirit we need to have win or lose and to come out on top of that, cements the recipe were talking about. You have to go out there and compete and lay it all on the line. Our bench was huge for us today and we got that production from our starters and our bench not just on the offensive side but our defense was amazing and it was a great team effort and these guys deserved it."

The Grizzlies have a quick turnaround as they face the Indiana Pacers (12-7) at home on Monday night.