The Memphis Grizzlies February Schedule Could Be A Setback Yet Still Have Them In A Good Position

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies just ended the month of January with an impressive 11-4 record. It tied them for the third-best month in the entire NBA and has them placed eighth in the Western Conference playoff race at 24-25. They now enter February looking to solidify their surprising playoff hopes, but this month could have different challenges.

My Take On The Grizzlies February Schedule

Eight of the Grizzlies contest played in January were at home and they went 7-1 in those games.  They also played 11 teams that had a losing record at the time, going 8-3 against those teams.  January also included impressive wins against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road and the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets at home.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

February could have a different challenge, but if the Grizzlies are able to get through it fairly successfully it could definitely place them in a more solid position for the playoffs.  Only 4 of their 11 games in February are at home and their slate includes more teams that have a winning record or legitimate playoff hopes as well.  

They will travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (30-19) and then the Philadelphia 76ers (31-19) this week and have a matchup with the Portland Trailblazers (23-27) who have won four straight and seven of their last ten games.  The Blazers are also only one and a half-game behind the Grizzlies in ninth place. The Grizzlies will close the last two weeks of the month with two matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-11), the Houston Rockets (31-18) and the Los Angeles Clippers (34-17).

A2162C9E-F093-4D43-B982-03AD6DCDF355
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

My hope is that the Grizzlies can go 2-5 against the marquee teams on the schedule with one of the most important games, in my opinion, being at home against Portland, who is behind you in ninth place. I also think they have to go 3-1 against the other teams that they play this month which includes the Detroit Pistons (18-33), the Washington Wizards (17-31) and two games against the Sacramento Kings (18-31).  This would make the Grizzlies record 5-6 in February and land them at 29-31 heading into March.  

The Grizzlies kick off this challenging month of matchups tonight of course with a home game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Too Good, And Too Young To Give A Crap - And I'm Perfectly Fine With That

Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies a young exciting team that is operating way ahead of schedule as far as potential is concerned but they are also serious playoff contenders in year one of a team rebuild. After Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant set Twitter and the NBA world on fire last night and this morning, many would suggest that the young, inexperienced Grizzlies pump their brakes and not make such bold statements. Good luck with that.

Anthony Sain

by

boogiescott

Why The Memphis Grizzlies Should NOT Buyout Andre Iguodala's Contract  - Even If They Don't Trade Him

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching this Thursday, one of the biggest questions that has not yet been answered is what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing with Andre Iguodala. Ever since the Grizzlies acquired him this summer this assumption has been that teams that want him should just wait until after the trade deadline when the Grizzlies buy him out and then acquire him instead of trading away an asset to the Grizzlies. Today I will take a look at why I think the Grizzlies should not buy out his contract regardless of what happens between now and the end of the trade deadline.

Anthony Sain

by

Msgrizz

In A World Full Of Iggy-Ness, Jae Crowder Has Been A True Class Act For The Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder had the right to not be happy about coming to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer when it was announced the day before the draft that he was traded here as a part of the Mike Conley trade. Although never a champion, Crowder is a proven veteran that has played on several playoff teams. He could’ve very well taken the approach of another role player who we won’t mention in this particular article but instead, he embraced his role and opportunity and is now a key part of his team’s accelerated rebuild. The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and regardless of the outcome concerning Crowder, I would like to give a salute to 'The Bossman.'

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Win Ugly At Home Against The Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough night Monday but were still able to run away with the Detroit Pistons late en route to a 96-82 win. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 26 points and 17 rebounds. After a slow opening half, the Grizzlies showed poise against the struggling Pistons in a fashion that reflects a team that is not a fluke - but an actual good team.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Pregame  - Coach Taylor Jenkins On NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month, Josh Jackson's Progress And Tonights Matchup

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Jenkins was announced as the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month on Monday and he would share his thoughts on winning the award. He would also give an update on Josh Jackson's progress with the team and his thoughts on tonight's matchup.

Anthony Sain

Shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies Suffer Deflating Loss To The New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday nights contest with their division foe the New Orleans Pelicans behind a four-game winning streak. They also came into the game shorthanded with two players out suspended and three out with injury. Not to mention they ran into a hot Pelicans team that has added Zion Williamson to the mix. The Pelicans would run away with the Grizzlies winning 139-111 - closing their distance behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the playoffs to four games.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Post Game Videos

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Pregame: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Interview

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before his teams road battle against their division rival the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies are looking to bounce back after losing to the Pelicans on MLK  Day.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Players Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke To Participate In The NBA Rising Stars Game

It was announced this morning that Memphis Grizzlies second-year player Jaren Jackson Jr., along with rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke have been named to the NBA Rising Stars Game. The game is a part of the NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago, February 14-16. The format for the game is USA vs. The World- matching a combination of first and second year players against each other.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Players Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric Are Suspended For Friday's Matchup Against The New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies were involved in a minor altercation Wednesday night against the New York Knickers stemming from Knicks guard Elfrid Payton pushing Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder after Crowder stole an inbounds pass and immediately shot a three-pointer up 124-106 with 48 seconds remaining. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric left the bench during the altercation and as a result, will be suspended from the Grizzlies matchup Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Sain