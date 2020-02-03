The Memphis Grizzlies February Schedule Could Be A Setback Yet Still Have Them In A Good Position

The Memphis Grizzlies just ended the month of January with an impressive 11-4 record. It tied them for the third-best month in the entire NBA and has them placed eighth in the Western Conference playoff race at 24-25. They now enter February looking to solidify their surprising playoff hopes, but this month could have different challenges.

My Take On The Grizzlies February Schedule

Eight of the Grizzlies contest played in January were at home and they went 7-1 in those games. They also played 11 teams that had a losing record at the time, going 8-3 against those teams. January also included impressive wins against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road and the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets at home.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

February could have a different challenge, but if the Grizzlies are able to get through it fairly successfully it could definitely place them in a more solid position for the playoffs. Only 4 of their 11 games in February are at home and their slate includes more teams that have a winning record or legitimate playoff hopes as well.

They will travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (30-19) and then the Philadelphia 76ers (31-19) this week and have a matchup with the Portland Trailblazers (23-27) who have won four straight and seven of their last ten games. The Blazers are also only one and a half-game behind the Grizzlies in ninth place. The Grizzlies will close the last two weeks of the month with two matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-11), the Houston Rockets (31-18) and the Los Angeles Clippers (34-17).

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

My hope is that the Grizzlies can go 2-5 against the marquee teams on the schedule with one of the most important games, in my opinion, being at home against Portland, who is behind you in ninth place. I also think they have to go 3-1 against the other teams that they play this month which includes the Detroit Pistons (18-33), the Washington Wizards (17-31) and two games against the Sacramento Kings (18-31). This would make the Grizzlies record 5-6 in February and land them at 29-31 heading into March.

The Grizzlies kick off this challenging month of matchups tonight of course with a home game against the Detroit Pistons.