Memphis Grizzlies Fans: Admit It. You Were Scoreboard Watching Last Night, Weren't You?

Anthony Sain

Coming into Monday evening's slate of NBA games, the Memphis Grizzlies were in 9th place in the Western Conference standings and a half-game behind the 8th place San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs were hosting the Milwaukee Bucks and a loss would have put the budding Grizzlies in 8th place. Admit it. You had your eyes on that score all night. It was fun, wasn't it?

Of course, it was.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't been in the playoffs since the 2016-17 season and heading into the franchise's first season of an all-out rebuild, no one expected them to be back there anytime soon.  The only reason of late to keep an eye on another team's wins and losses has been the early good starts of the past two seasons that soon fell apart soon after.

The Spurs ended the Grizzlies night of fun and expectation early as they won convincingly over the favored Bucks 126-104.  This definitely wasn't what those who were scoreboard watching expected to happen but the thrill and anticipation of wanting to see your team be way ahead of schedule is fulfilling within itself.  Is it 'too soon?' Sure it is.  Do I think the Grizzlies will actually make the playoffs? Meh. But it's more rewarding to see your team closer to the playoff hunt than at the bottom of the league as projected, especially considering the strength (or lack thereof) of this season's draft.

The Grizzlies (15-22) now get a chance to control their own destiny so to speak as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-21) at home on Tuesday and the Spurs (15-20) on Friday at home this week.  It's insane that we are able to discuss this Grizzlies team playing meaningful games in January, but here we are.

Isn't this fun?

Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant Has Been Invited To Participate In The NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Anthony Sain

On top of being a two-time NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month so far this season, Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant has also been invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a frantic late comeback to win 121-114 over the Phoenix Suns Sunday night to end their road trip with two-straight wins. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 30 points and 8 rebounds. Here are the Sights of the Night!

The Memphis Grizzlies Hang On After Wild Finish To Defeat The Phoenix Suns

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies would lead by as many as 21 points on the road against the Phoenix Suns but after overcoming a wild comeback attempt in the closing minutes, they were able to hang on for a 121-114 win. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 30 points and 8 rebounds.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies won in a 140-114 rout over the Los Angeles Clippers last night. Four players scored 20 points or more including Jare Crowder with 27, Jaren Jackson Jr. with 24, Ja Morant with 22 and Dillon Brooks with 22. Here are the Sights of the Night!

The Memphis Grizzlies Win Going Away Against The Los Angeles Clippers On The Road

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled all season to maintain double-digit leads all season but during their Saturday evening matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, they were able to not just hold on to the lead but ended up running away on them in a rout.

Losses This Early In The Memphis Grizzlies Rebuild Shouldn't Hurt - But They Do...

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies lost 128-123 on the road Thursday night to the Sacramento Kings after leading by as many as 20 points in the second quarter. This has been an all too familiar trend as the Grizzlies have squandered several double-digit leads, especially on the road. The Grizzlies were predicted to be at the bottom of the league record-wise this season but now they are ahead of schedule. They have become victims of their own relative success, and now it is causing fans to be invested in wins and losses much earlier than they planned.

VIDEO: 3 Pointer (And 1) - Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. talks about the NBA 3-Point Contest, Matchup Against Marvin Bagley III, and More

Anthony Sain

I was able to get with Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. before the team headed out to take on the Sacramento Kings. He talked about three points (well actually four) with me including the NBA 3-Point Contest, matching up against Marvin Bagley III, what NBA player had him awe-struck when he first matched up against him and what he thinks has been his biggest area of improvement since the start of the season.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies' Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Speaking To Media In Preparation Of Matchup With The Sacramento Kings

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the media before the team departed to face the Sacramento Kings and he would speak on numerous topics including staying focused on the team's goals in spite of being ahead of schedule, Jaren Jackson Jr. as a three-pointer vs. post player, teams adjusting to Ja Morant and his personal New Year's resolutions.

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones Talks About His Improved Play, The City Of Memphis and Being An Influence To His Younger Teammates

Anthony Sain

I was able to chat with Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones after practice and he touched on three points for me. We discussed what has been the key to his recent upswing in performance, his thoughts on adjusting to the city of Memphis and what has been his role as a leader on this team.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 117-104. They finished the month of December 8-8 and are now in 10th place in the West. Dillon Brooks led the team with 20 points. Here are the Sights of the Night!