Memphis Grizzlies Fans: Admit It. You Were Scoreboard Watching Last Night, Weren't You?

Coming into Monday evening's slate of NBA games, the Memphis Grizzlies were in 9th place in the Western Conference standings and a half-game behind the 8th place San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs were hosting the Milwaukee Bucks and a loss would have put the budding Grizzlies in 8th place. Admit it. You had your eyes on that score all night. It was fun, wasn't it?

Of course, it was.

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't been in the playoffs since the 2016-17 season and heading into the franchise's first season of an all-out rebuild, no one expected them to be back there anytime soon. The only reason of late to keep an eye on another team's wins and losses has been the early good starts of the past two seasons that soon fell apart soon after.

The Spurs ended the Grizzlies night of fun and expectation early as they won convincingly over the favored Bucks 126-104. This definitely wasn't what those who were scoreboard watching expected to happen but the thrill and anticipation of wanting to see your team be way ahead of schedule is fulfilling within itself. Is it 'too soon?' Sure it is. Do I think the Grizzlies will actually make the playoffs? Meh. But it's more rewarding to see your team closer to the playoff hunt than at the bottom of the league as projected, especially considering the strength (or lack thereof) of this season's draft.

The Grizzlies (15-22) now get a chance to control their own destiny so to speak as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-21) at home on Tuesday and the Spurs (15-20) on Friday at home this week. It's insane that we are able to discuss this Grizzlies team playing meaningful games in January, but here we are.

Isn't this fun?