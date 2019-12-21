Memphis Grizzlies Squander Late Lead Against Cleveland Cavaliers To End Disappointing Road Trip

The Memphis Grizzlies went into their latest two-game road trip facing two teams with losing records in the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers after a momentum-building win over the Miami hit. Instead of coming out gaining ground on the teams ahead of them, the Grizzlies blew two double-digit second-half leads and came out of the trip winless.

A Grayson Allen four-point play with 10:28 remaining in the fourth quarter put the Grizzlies up 12 but a 33-14 run from that point on pushed the Cavaliers past the Grizzlies en route to a 114-107 loss. The Cavs were led by Jordan Clarkson's season-high 33 points off of the bench and Kevin Love's 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Grizzlies were also outrebounded heavily 60-46 on the night and players like Tristan Thompson (10 points and 15 rebounds) and Love (13 rebounds) were a headache all night.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr. who finished with 24 points and 4 of 11 from three-point range. Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Ja Morant had 8 points and 5 assists but had another uncharacteristic fourth-quarter with 4 only points in the closing frame against Cleveland after going scoreless against Oklahoma City in the previous game. Ja Morant also had probably the most talked-about missed dunk of all time when he attempted clear Kevin Loves head. Love would also jokingly express gratitude for Morant not ending his career with the dunk attempt.

Morant would share his thoughts on the dunk as well as the team's loss. “He was in the way – I just wanted to finish the play," said Morant. "You don’t get no cool points for a missed dunk."

“We’ll be fine. We’re still learning," Morant added concerning the team's inability to hold on to late leads. "Last minute, had a turnover, they made a free throw, we got a stop, I missed a boxout, they got a rebound. I’ll take that loss – put it on me.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. would share his thoughts on the team blowing leads as well. “I mean, as quickly as you can get a lead, you can lose it if you don’t play the right way," Jackson said. "I think, honestly, we did some good things out there. They (the Cavaliers) started making shots and when they make shots, you just got to raise the intensity. You got to make them more uncomfortable. So, we have things we can definitely learn from this game…Being up in the game is always encouraging – you just have to keep the lead.”

The Grizzlies return home Saturday to face off against the Sacramento Kings.