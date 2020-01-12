VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on tonight’s matchup against the Golden St. Warriors, Jae Crowder’s recent play, and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s chemistry
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media before the game about the team’s focus going into a matchup with the Golden St. Warriors who beat them handedly in their last matchup. He would also talk about Jae Crowder’s ever evolving role with the team as well as the secret to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s chemistry.