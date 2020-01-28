Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Post-Shoot-Around Interviews - Josh Jackson, Ja Morant, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The NBA was saddened to hear the breaking news that former Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash today. Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the tragedy before the game but the players were not made available for comments. Although they were not available for comments before the game, many expressed their grief via Twitter. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, along with another of her teammates and their parent was reported to have been killed in the crash as well.