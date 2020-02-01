Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Post Game Videos
Anthony Sain
Head Coach Taylor Jenkins
Ja Morant On Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson On Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before his teams road battle against their division rival the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies are looking to bounce back after losing to the Pelicans on MLK Day.
Anthony Sain
It was announced this morning that Memphis Grizzlies second-year player Jaren Jackson Jr., along with rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke have been named to the NBA Rising Stars Game. The game is a part of the NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago, February 14-16. The format for the game is USA vs. The World- matching a combination of first and second year players against each other.
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies were involved in a minor altercation Wednesday night against the New York Knickers stemming from Knicks guard Elfrid Payton pushing Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder after Crowder stole an inbounds pass and immediately shot a three-pointer up 124-106 with 48 seconds remaining. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric left the bench during the altercation and as a result, will be suspended from the Grizzlies matchup Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday night for their fourth-straight victory but lost in the mix of the win that brought the Grizzlies to a 24-24 record, was a brief altercation between the two teams late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies took the win, 127-106 but could very well end of taking a loss as far as possible suspensions are concerned.
Anthony Sain
I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week we talked about Josh Jackson being called up to Memphis Grizzlies from the Memphis Hustle. Jackson didn't play in his first game on Tuesday, and we would discuss that as well.
Anthony Sain
Monday the Memphis Grizzlies announced that third-year player Josh Jackson was finally going to be called up from the Memphis Hustle to join the team before their matchup with Denver. Many in the fanbase are excited to see Jackson finally get his shot to show and prove to the organization, but I for one am still dealing with traces of skepticism.
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies won their third-straight game Tuesday night in a 104-96 win over the Denver Nuggets. Jonas Valanciunas out-dueled Nikola Jokic with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dillon Brooks led the team with 24 points.
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media before Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. He would speak about his plans on using Josh Jackson, how Jackson playing for the Memphis Hustle will aid in his transition and the emergence of Michael Porter Jr.
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at home and today after shoot-around, Grizzlies Head Coach Jenkins made himself available to talk to the local media alongside Josh Jackson and Ja Morant. Jackson, of course, is making his debut with the team after being on assignment with the Memphis Hustle the entire season.
Anthony Sain