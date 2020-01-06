GrizzliesMaven
The Memphis Grizzlies Hang On After Wild Finish To Defeat The Phoenix Suns

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies would lead by as many as 21 points on the road against the Phoenix Suns but after overcoming a wild comeback attempt in the closing minutes, they were able to hang on for a 121-114 win. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 30 points and 8 rebounds.

After back to back three-pointers by Dillon Brooks made the score 115-101 with 2:57 remaining in the game, it appeared that the Grizzlies were set to close their recent road trip with an easy victory over the Suns.  The Suns would go on a wild run in the closing minutes that included trapping Ja Morant with three defenders and being the beneficiary of some questionable calls.  Memphis would remain poised and would hang on to win after allowing the lead to be cut to 115-112 with 52 seconds left.

“Proud of the guys," Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins after his team's resilient victory that capped off a two-game win streak on the tail end of a back to back. "Tough start to the road trip, but to come away with two back to back wins against good teams, impressed with our guys, really proud of the defensive activity, that’s the reason why we’re able to build these 20 point leads. We got to find ways to get better. Credit to our guys, it got a little scare there in the end, in the fourth, but we just find a way to execute against our pressure, come up with some big stops down the stretch."

Jenkins would also credit his team's desire to share the ball as a major deciding factor.  Their 31 assists extended a franchise-record streak with 30-plus assists to five straight games.

"The unselfishness, which is what I keep continuing to talk about, 31 assists," said Jenkins.  "Obviously, guys are shooting the ball great but when the ball is moving around and we’re backing up our defensive activity with this great offensive play it’s awesome. I told the guys we’ve just got to find ways to get better, especially when we build those leads, we know teams are going to give a great charge. Credit the Suns, they kept fighting. They’re a heck of a team but proud of our guys coming away with a big road win.”

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Grizz Center Jonas Valanciunas had a huge game setting the pace for the team early.  He scored 13 of his 30 points in the first quarter and helped the Grizzlies stay close after an initial Suns outburst early in the game.  The team would break out during the second and third quarters.

“We just put it together," Valanciunas said on how the team got up big on the Suns after trailing early. "We executed on defense, we got some stops. Our shots were falling in, that’s a big thing for us. It just turned the game around.

“I’m just trying to get some open buckets," Valanciunas said about his 30- point, 8 rebound performance. "We’re trying to execute, get some open shots. Spacing is a big key for me so yeah, I was just trying to find my role.”

The Grizzlies now prepare to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Tuesday and are on the verge of a much needed six-game homestand.

